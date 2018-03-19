Both Capshaw and Drew shared more on Instagram, with Drew sharing photo and video evidence of the banner flying through the skies over the show's Los Angeles studios. "This is extraordinary. We are overwhelmed," she captioned the photo. "We love you right back!!!"

In one of her videos, Drew films Capshaw as she films the banner flying overhead, both actress clearly overjoyed at the sign of support. "You guys, you're so amazing," she can be heard saying off camera.

"Jessica," she says in another. "Can you believe our fans right now?"

"I can not believe our fans right now," Capshaw responds. "I can not. I can not. Thank you!"

Capshaw shared of Boomerang video of herself and Drew in costume on set, making a heart with their hands. It's been a while since @thesarahdrew and I have worked together," she wrote. "And we are feeling the love!!"