Drew Barrymore's list of TV and movie credits date back to 1980 and include everything from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Family Guy and now Santa Clarita Diet.

In her current role on the Netflix comedy, Barrymore plays Sheila Hammond, a real estate agent who, well, dies. And then lives again as a zombie. So, technically undead. The role has Barrymore eating all sorts of simulated human body parts and is a little too mature for her children, Olive, born in 2012, and Frankie, born in 2014, to see just yet, so "it'll be years down the line" before she shows it to them, Barrymore said.