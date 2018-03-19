Donald Trump Jr. Heads to Florida With His Kids After Divorce Filing

Some fun in the Florida sun may be just what the doctor ordered.

Just a day after his wife of 12 years Vanessa Trump filed for divorce, Donald Trump Jr. headed to his famous father, President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Fla. resort, Mar-a-Lago, in honor of his kids' spring break. The 40-year-old businessman has been chronicling the trip on social media, sharing snapshots of his and Vanessa's five little ones, Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

So far, there's been a dad-daughter date for Donald and Kai followed by a fishing trip for he boys. "Out with the little man and some friends," Trump captioned a selfie of himself with son Donald III on Saturday morning.