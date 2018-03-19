by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 1:06 PM
Here's Johnny! The first footage of Johnny Galecki's return to Roseanne is here and E! News has your exclusive first look. The trailer above features new scenes from the nine-episode Roseanne revival premiering Tuesday, March 27 on ABC, including, but not limited to, Galecki's return as Darlene's longtime love David Healey.
"They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids," Galecki says as David.
"It's a decorating choice called poverty," Sara Gilbert says as Darlene.
In addition to the return of Johnny Galecki as David, the trailer features new footage, including D.J. (Michael Fishman) and Darlene quizzing Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) about their credit card points—"We get threats. Is that the same thing?"—and Roseanne threatening an unseen child or grandchild…while using a stair lift. Hey, things change…but people it seems the Conners don't.
ABC
The new season features the entire original cast—Barr, Goodman, Gilbert, Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Laurie Metcalf—back in their signature roles. Galecki returns in a guest appearance, Sarah Chalke, Becky No. 2 on the series, plays Andrea. New additions to the family include Emma Kenney as Darlene's daughter, Ames McNamara as Darlene's son and Jayden Rey as D.J.'s daughter. Other returning faces include Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr. and Natalie West.
If you're wondering how Dan Conner is magically back alive after the events of the series finale, you're not alone. All that will be explained in the first episode of the Roseanne revival. A little nod to the finale, which saw Roseanne Conner reveal she fictionalized much of the series, can be seen in the trailer above.
Roseanne returns Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
