He might be in over his head!

Prince Liam (William Moseley) is out for blood, but on this Sunday night's episode of The Royals, Jasper (Tom Austen) is trying to convince him that maybe destroying King Robert (Max Brown) doesn't have to mean destroying his family too.

"I'm going to expose that fraud in front of my family and the entire world," Liam tells Jasper while visiting him in the hospital. But Jasper is not entirely convinced that's the right path to take.

"I'm not saying let him get away with it. I'm just saying, maybe there is another way to use the information to make him step down quietly," he tells Liam. "Quietly? The son of a bitch paid a psychopath to kill my father—his father," Liam shouts.