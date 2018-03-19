Trey Songz was booked for a felony on Monday morning, E! News can confirm.

This stems from the claims made last month when the singer was accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star weekend. The performer's accuser was later granted a temporary restraining order against him.

TMZ now reports that Songz turned himself in to the LAPD alongside his attorney Shawn Holley. He was booked just after 6 a.m. and released at 8 a.m. after posting $50,000 bond.

Just before turning himself in on Monday morning, Songz took to Twitter to deny the assault claims in a message to his social media followers.