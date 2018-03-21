by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 5:00 AM
The king may have just met his match.
In going through his long list of potential wives, King Robert (Max Brown) wasn't exactly impressed until meeting the feisty Cassandra (Emily Barber) in this exclusive sneak peak from Sunday's all-new The Royals.
"You know the other candidates spent most of their time extolling their own virtues and self-promoting. You spend yours arguing with me and eating my food," Robert remarks.
But Cassandra isn't there to talk up her pedigree. She's there to show that she's fit to be the next queen, in more ways than one.
"As far as self-promotion goes, I could bore your majesty and sing my own praises, but let's be honest, there are so many more interesting things I could do with my mouth," Cassandra insinuates.
E!
And with that, she saw herself out and into an eager mob of paparazzi itching to hear about her meeting with King Robert.
"Tell us about it Cassandra, what scandal are we going to uncover?" a reporter asks.
"Scandal is only scandal if you run from it. When they're chasing you out of town, make it look like you're leading the parade," Cassandra responds.
After fielding a few more of questions with the ease of a pro, Robert seems sure his search is coming to a close.
"We have a contender," Robert tells Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) as Cassandra is driven away.
Watch it all go down in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
