"In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power. In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us," Miranda said in a statement. "This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let's keep fighting, together."

Platt added, "When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn't say no. Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it's so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change."

In mixing a song about solidarity and another about the origins of America's revolution, the mashup perfectly encapsulates the emotion of the student leaders' initiative. "Listening to it, it's hard not to tear up," survivor Cameron Kasky said on Today Monday.

The video alone has already garnered thousands of views and Miranda has even encouraged fans to perform the mix themselves at home by sharing the sheet music for the rendition on Twitter.