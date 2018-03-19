Iggy Azalea Gets Revenge on Nick Young: I Burned All His Clothes

Don't mess with Iggy Azalea

During Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 27-year-old rapper went into detail about how she burned the designer clothes of her ex fiancé Nick Young.

"I burned it all, darling," she said. "I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it seemed like that didn't work."

When host Andy Cohen asked the "Black Widow" artist about the most expensive item she burned, she replied, "every designer you could think of I burned." 

"I used to break stuff in our house, and I realized that I was breaking my own sh-t. I was like, ‘That's stupid,' and he didn't care," Azalea said. "So I was like, ‘I'm going to find some sh-t you care about and I'm going to start destroying that,' which was his clothes."

Iggy Azalea Gets Salty Over Rumored Run-In With Ex Nick Young

Azalea explained she and the Golden State Warriors player had a gas fire pit outside. So, she text him a video saying she was burning his clothes, starting with "the cheap sh-t." After Cohen told the "Fancy" artist she couldn't say "sh-t" on air because the show had to censor her, she told a more PG-version of the story.

"'I'm burning your things,'" she said, recalling her message to her ex, "'and so I don't know where you're at—probably with some girl. So I hope you get home quickly, because I'm moving on. We're progressing on the spectrum from cheap to expensive.'"

However, Azalea ran into a problem once she reached the high-end items. 

"Expensive things don't burn well," she said. 

Watch the video to see Azalea tell the whole story.

This isn't the first time Azalea has recounted how she's burned her ex's things. The "Savior" singer tweeted tips for firing up a former flame's threads in December but deleted the message.

"If you're gonna burn someone[‘s] stuff, start with the cheap sh-t and end with the expensive sh-t," she wrote. "Cheap sh-t[‘s] more flammable anyway; and then if you take him back mid fight, there[s] less to complain about. You're welcome. I'm a pro."

Young proposed to Azalea in 2015 with a 10.43 carat yellow stone sparkler. However, the two broke up a year after getting engaged after Young was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal.

