It's hard to ascertain which is hotter—Benedict Cumberbatch or his tea.

Following his dramatic performance of "I'm a Little Teapot" last month, the British actor has agreed to share the secret to making the perfect cup of tea—and only E! News has fans' first look at his latest Omaze spot. "The trick to making a truly perfect cup of tea is to coax out the tea's natural essence and subtle flavors by ever so gently vocalizing your desire," he says, explaining that it's important to make the tea "feel comfortable" let it "steep in your passion."

"That's it, darling. Take your time. There's no rush. It's just you and me—here, together," the actor tells his cup, speaking in a sexy whisper. "You're perfect. You're radiant. I must have you!"