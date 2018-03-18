Samuel L. Jackson Has a ''Dope'' Hang With His Bestie Judge Judy

This ain't baloney!

Samuel L. Jackson made the Internet smile when he had dinner with his famous (and famously tough) friend Judith Sheindlin, aka "Judge Judy", on Saturday night in Los Angeles—and lucky for us, the bad-ass actor took a pic of the amazing encounter.

The candid photo show the unlikely duo sitting and gabbing together at dinner—and of course, the two are smiling.

Jackson wrote on the Instagram image, "Dinner with a Boss!! Always Dope connecting with Judge Judy!"

But that wasn't Jackson's only judicial hang of the night, he also took a snap with Judge Greg Mathis, who is the star of the syndicated reality show Judge Mathis.

Along with the Instagram photo, Jackson wrote, "Still carrying on in the Judicial mode, ballin’ out with my Podnuh @judgegregmathis!!!# straightjusticenochaser#straightfromdastreets."