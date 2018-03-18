There are few celebs who love St Patrick's Day as passionately as Miley Cyrus and longtime partner Liam Hemsworth.

The 25-year-old pop star and 28-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Saturday photos and videos of themselves decked out in green outfits, amid a slew of holiday-themed decorations.

Cyrus shared a photo of herself sporting green lipstick, green eyeshadow, a green, hooded Care Bears' Good Luck Bear onesie, a tall green and silver hat adorned with shamrocks, a gold coin chain and metallic green flat sandals, writing, "Itzzz EZ being green! Happy St Pattys."

In clips, she dances in a room decorated with hanging shamrocks, green balloons and a floral rainbow display.

"Put my mind on it...then I put my grind on it," she wrote.