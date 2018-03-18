Naya Rivera Posts West Side Story Audition Video

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 10:10 AM
It looks like Naya Rivera hopes to nab a key role in the new West Side Story reboot and she's giving fans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see if she gets the part.
Steven Spielberg plans to direct the remake of the hit 1961 romantic musical film about rival NYC gangs, based on a 1957 Broadway show, and a casting call was posted in January. In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Rivera performs part of the song "America," a group showstopper led by Puerto Rican character Anita.
"@unitedtalentagency file was too big to send via email for my audition. Thought I'd try it this way," wrote the actress, who is half Puerto Rican, referencing the talent agency that represents her.
"Hi my name is Naya Rivera, I'm 5'4″ and I'm singing for the role of Anita," she says in the video.
On Glee, Rivera's character Santana performed Anita's part in a group performance of "America" in a season three West Side Story episode.
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Some fans became offended by the lyrics she sang in her Instagram video, unaware that they are actually from the musical. Others got confused by them, as she performed the 1957 Broadway version of the song rather than the movie's, which is more known.
Chita Rivera, 85, (no relation) originated the role of Anita in West Side Story on Broadway in 1957. Rita Moreno, 86, played the part in the 1961 movie and won an Oscar for her supporting role. She was the first Hispanic actress to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.
