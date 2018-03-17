Barbra Streisand is getting candid...

Kicking off 35th annual PaleyFest L.A. Television Festival at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, producer Ryan Murphy sat down with the legend, who was just honored with the 2018 PaleyFest Icon award, and talked about the current climate in Hollywood.

"We’re in a strange time now, in terms of men and women, and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the center,” Streisand also said of the #MeToo movement and post-Harvey Weinstein Hollywood, reports Variety.

When the American Horror Story creator had asked if she'd been sexually mistreated at any point in her career, the Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning said, "No. I mean, never."

The 75-year-old icon then added, "I wasn't like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that's why. I have no idea, I don’t know."