Birthday boy Rob Kardashian's little girl has the luck of the Irish!

He posted on Twitter a photo of him smiling and holding 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian on Saturday, his 31st birthday and St Patrick's Day 2018. It marked the first public photo of Rob in months.

He also posted on his Snapchat a video of Dream sitting in a white toddler convertible. The clip, which features a lively Irish jig, was from his camera roll. The toddler is wearing a blue top, red pants and a white fur vest. A display of green balloons is placed on the floor next to her. The video appears to have been taken at Rob's mom's Kris Jenner's home.

Her mom, Rob's ex Blac Chyna, also posted on Saturday videos of Dream and her 5-year-old son, King Cairo. In one clip, she eats Goldfish while sitting in a high chair. In another, she stand up in front of her brother as he plays a video game.