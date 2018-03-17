Victoria Matthews
Younger's Nico Tortorella is married!
The 29-year-old star, who describes himself as pansexual, and partner Bethany Meyers, a fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur who identifies as gay, announced on Saturday that they had tied the knot on March 9 at a New York City courthouse. They shared photos of themselves in their draped, white wedding outfits, taken by photographer Victoria Matthews.
"The looks are everything we've ever dreamed of," Tortorella wrote in the LGBTQ publication them. "Genderbending ensembles designed by our dear friend Andrew Morrison. Timeless androgynous paraphernalia mimicking Romanesque sculpture that fluidly blends masculine and feminine."
"In this relationship, we both wear the pants and the dress," he added. "We put on our faces and machinery, finally topping each other off in crowns. Duh, we wore crowns. Not for the gag of it all, but because it feels like something we've done in the past, so we had to keep the tradition alive. In this life's iteration, this is, in fact, our royal wedding."
"My 'dress,' consisting of trousers," Meyers wrote. "His 'tux,' gown inclusive. I suppose you would dub our wedding color white. It was certainly the most traditional thing we did."
Tortorella, who plays Josh alongside Hilary Duff on TV Land's Younger, said his and Meyers' wedding ceremony lasted less than two minutes and was performed by a man named Angel.
"And from the mouth of an angel it was official, you may now kiss the bride," he wrote. "In hindsight I wish we would have asked Angel to use nonspecific gender titles, but so be it. This husband now had a wife, and this wife now had a husband. A bride becomes a wife and a groom becomes a husband, but what does a partner become? I choose to believe [this day] produced two husbands and two wives from just Bethany and I."
"Honestly, it's shocking that it happened this way," wrote Meyers, a native of Missouri. "My religious upbringing had told me it would be different. Young ladies like myself went from their parents' home to their husband's home, no pit stops. They certainly didn't have 'write about it for a queer publication!' pasted in their childhood wedding scrapbook. They probably also didn't marry bisexual men while simultaneously dating women."
Tortorella said he and Meyers are "two kids from the Midwest who fell in love almost 12 years ago on the South Side of Chicago."
"If you had to label it, Nico and I are in a queer polyamorous relationship," Meyers wrote. "Labels that help people understand, but not labels that define us. Most think we planned this and one day decided we would be multiple-love kind of people. We didn't. It's just the way our relationship developed over 12 years."
The two did not have a traditional engagement. She said they "tossed around the idea" of marriage for a while before solidifying their plans during a trip to the Amazon in December.
"On our first day back in society, Nico looked at me over dinner and asked if we should marry on March 9," she wrote. "I said, 'Finally.' And just like that, we were "'engaged.'"