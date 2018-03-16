Logic and Wife Jessica Andrea Split After 2 Years Together: Report

It's reportedly over between Logic and Jessica Andrea.

The 28-year-old "1-800-273-8255" rapper and producer and his wife, a 25-year-old singer and social media star, have split after more than two years of marriage, according to TMZ. They have no children together but do share two dogs. The music artists have not commented about their breakup

Logic, who last year got a hand tattoo that reads, "Happy wife, happy life," and Jessica were last photographed together at the 2018 Grammys in January.

The two wed in October 2015. Logic told AskMen.com that he proposed to Jessica in a photo booth on Coronado Island in San Diego.

"When it counted down, I took out the ring and asked her, so I got it on film," he said.