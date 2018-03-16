RuPaul Serves Up Inspiration at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Shantay, RuPaul stays!
The world-famous drag queen and television personality received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, calling the achievement the "most important moment in my professional career."
Jane Fonda, who introduced RuPaul during the ceremony, remarked that the LGBT icon's star should be "at least three sizes bigger than any other star on the Walk of Fame." She also gushed, "Behind the glamour, behind the drag queen is a man of great depth, incredible intelligence and compassion."
But it was RuPaul's speech that really embodied his spirit, as he called upon the crowd to declare, "Everybody say love!"
"Now drive that down Hollywood Boulevard," he teased. "Get your ass out of here!"
RuPaul reflected on his lifelong aspiration to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sharing, "It was a dream I wasn't sure how I would achieve it but I had so much support from my family and from my faith in a benevolent universe. And that is what has brought me here today."
He continued, "I wish for each and every person within the sound of my voice, that your dreams can come true as mine have. This is absolutely the most important moment in my professional career."
The 57-year-old entertainer was joined by his three sisters, husband Georges LeBar and other celeb supporters like Ross Matthews, Candis Cayne and Todrick Hall.
RuPaul concluded the heartfelt speech with his signature sign-off: "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here?!"
Amen, Ru!