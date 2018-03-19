When it comes to hair, backstage pro Lawrence Davis does it all.

His list of credits includes TV shows like So You Think You Can Dance, Being Mary Jane, Claws and Shark Tank, as well as movies Bessie, The Immortal Life of Heniretta Lacks, Hairspray Live! (for which he won an Emmy) and Mudbound, just to name a few. There's a lot of productions on his resume and even more people.

For the hairstylist, product knowledge is everything, because there's no telling who he will be working with next. This means that he knows what works beyond what the label of the bottle says and keeps products that work on a range of hair textures.

Case in point: his drugstore must-have from Garnier Fructis.