Justine Skye Shares 5 Things You Need to Be an It Girl

What exactly is an It Girl?

It's term we throw around quite often these days to describe women with social followings in the millions, a contact list that includes the most elite designers, photographers, glam squads and stylists and a closet that would bring you to tears. These are the women everyone wants to be, watch and engage with.

In the ‘90s and ‘00s, they were supermodels whose lives were limited to the interviews of print magazines. Today, It Girls are expected to reveal their daily lives on social, while also finding fulfillment and success in personal creative pursuits. It's hard work.

If anyone knows this, it's Justine Skye.