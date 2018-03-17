Spring has almost sprung! Too bad it's still pretty cold in most places across the U.S.

Lucky for us, Olivia Munn's shearling-lined jacket from Ann Taylor is now on sale for $48.88, down from $198. The actress wore the budget-friendly topper while working in Toronto last week (so it's got to be pretty cozy). She layered the jacket with an all-white ensemble, including a white hoodie, cropped tee and high-waist jeans. Snow-bunny chic? More like snow-bunny strong!

You may have reservations about buying a winter coat or any cold-weather piece so late in the season, but actually, it's the best time to do so. Retailers put their winter wear on major sale so they can make room for spring inventory. Get a few more weeks' use out of this celeb-approved staple, then wear it every day come next fall.