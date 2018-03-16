How Fergie and Josh Duhamel and More Stars Are Proving You Can Stay Friends With Your Ex

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 5:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Maybe you can be friends with your ex...

Fergie and Josh Duhamelannounced their split at the end of last year, but the two have been adamant about staying friends. Especially when it comes to raising their son. The couple has been nothing but supportive and uplifting of one another since their announcement, and have proved that maybe exes can be friends. 

Another couple making it work post-divorce? Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman! The two have remained close since their divorce was finalized. Even going on cozy family vacations together! Drew opened up in a recent Instagram post and thanked him for being a great father to their children. Aww! What celebrity couples are still going strong? 

Watch

Celebrity Couples' Hilariously Awkward Moments

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Keri Russell , Josh Duhamel , Fergie , Drew Barrymore , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Maryse, Pregnant

Maryse's Pregnancy Pics

Ellen Barkin, David Arquette

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Jessie James Decker, Vivianne

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Bella Thorne

Fashion Police

Queen Helena, The Royals

Queen Helena Calls King Robert's List of Potential Brides a ''Bunch of Vacuous Social-Climbing Sluts'' on The Royals

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.