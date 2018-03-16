Kelly Ripa Explains Why She Loves to "Troll a Troll" on Instagram

Kelly Ripa has often clapped back at her haters on social media and says she loves to "troll a troll."

The LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan co-host has recently responded to people who have criticized her as well as her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"I love a clapback," Ripa said on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday in an interview with guest host Jerry O'Connell, who has co-hosted LIVE! with her before. 'I love a troll but I love to troll a troll. Like, if you're gonna troll me, then I'm gonna troll back. And that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended."