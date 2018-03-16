Donald Trump Jr. is putting his kids first as he deals with his wife's divorce filing and media frenzy over it.

Vanessa Trump filed the papers to end her marriage with the businessman and eldest son of President Donald Trump, in New York on Thursday. She and Donald Jr. then said in a statement released by the Trump Organization, of which he serves as an executive vice president, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways."

Later on Thursday, Donald Jr. posted on his Instagram page a selfie showing him with his and Vanessa's youngest child, daughter Chloe, 3.

"No matter what is going on," he wrote. "Bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face. #bedtime #daddysgirl #cuddle."