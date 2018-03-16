Camila Cabello Feels Like She's on "Cloud 9" Since Dating Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello is "really, really happy"—partially thanks to her new relationship with Matthew Hussey.

About a month after the 21-year-old singer was spotted kissing the 30-year-old dating coach, the "Havana" star appeared on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, where she was asked if she was happy and if she was in love.

"I am really, really happy….I feel like I've never been happier in my life," she said.

However, she kept a tighter lip when addressing whether she was in love.

"As far as that, I have always been such a private person and the one thing that has been, I think, the hardest thing about this industry has been letting go of that privacy," she said. "‘Cause I feel like, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred. I need to keep some things mine for them to be special—and just to protect that. But yeah, to answer your question, I'm really happy."

In fact, earlier on in the interview, the former Fifth Harmony member said she felt like she was on "cloud nine."