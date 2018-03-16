Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head: "I'm Over Feeling Captive to a Wig"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tamar Braxton

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Def Jam

Tamar Braxton is feeling a little freer these days. 

That's because the Grammy nominee recently shed her locks in the name of liberty. On Wednesday, she tuned fans and followers into her new cut by sharing a video of herself in the chair while someone took a buzzer to her head. "Finally free," she wrote. 

The songstress issued a declaration reclaiming her identity after the big buzz cut. "Im over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people's comments & opinions hell...even my OWN feelings!" she penned on Instagram. "WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY."

 

Photos

The Best Celebrity Short Haircuts

While it's unclear if anything in particular triggered the change, the star has undergone a series of personal and professional changes in recent years. The former Real co-host filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade, Vincent Herbert, back in October 2017. Some public drama between the two ensued around the holidays and, by the new year, Braxton sat down with the co-hosts of The View to clear up any speculation about her domestic life. 

"I have a regular marriage and regular marriages like everybody else, things happen and in my marriage you know it was just to a point where I felt like divorce was the only option that I had left. Although we're in extensive counseling and that is much needed and it still will always be, but I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son and just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can. That's why we don't live together."

Now, with the help of her new look, she's taking back her power. As she wrote on social media, "I see me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hair , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Ripa, The Wendy Williams Show

Kelly Ripa Explains Why She Loves to "Troll a Troll" on Instagram

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

How the Archbishop Is Prepping for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Shares Her Simple Makeup Routine—and How a Sharpie Was Once Involved

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Why RuPaul's Drag Race Needs to Change Its Controversial All Stars Elimination Process

Channing Tatum, Kristen Bell

Channing Tatum and Kristen Bell Among Celebs to Appear at 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Vanessa Trump, Vanessa Haydon, Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Cuddles With Daughter After Vanessa Files for Divorce

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.