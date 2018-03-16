by Zach Johnson | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 6:15 AM
Can Earth's Mightiest Heroes stop Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War?
Marvel Studios just released a new trailer for the blockbuster ahead of its Apr. 27 theatrical release. Expect to see a variety of heroes and villains teaming up and throwing down, as the cast includes Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Paul Bettany as Vision, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Don Cheadle as Col. Rhodes/War Machine, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange, Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Vin Diesel as Groot, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Sebastian Stan as Buck Barnes/Winter Soldier, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Benedict Wong as Wong and Letitia Wright as Shuri.
The trailer opens with Gamora, Thanos' daughter, issuing a warning. "We have one advantage: He's coming to us," Iron Man responds. "We have what Thanos wants—so that's what we use."
After the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the heroes are "fractured at the start of the movie. It was always the intent, in a larger arc, to split the Avengers up before the greatest threat they've ever seen," co-director Joe Russo recently told Entertainment Weekly. "Thanos is a virtually indestructible character, which makes him an extremely difficult character to fight."
Downey, who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man, promised a spectacular climax in Infinity War. "Believe me, I'm tired of every movie, you know, 'It's the end! It's Armageddon! It's the be-all, end-all, forever!' And then it's...not. This one actually is," Downey told the magazine with a laugh. "They're not kidding. This is a heads-will-roll scenario."
"The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, on large part because you don't see it that often in this particular genre," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added. With this film, and its 2019 sequel, "We're going to pull out the stops, and stop exploring conventions, and look to do stuff where we go, 'Oh, but if we do that, that's very, very definitive,'" Downey said. "Well, great, let's get definitive for a change! We're like a family now. Ten years later, we're hanging out and having lunch, and kind of wondering when the draft is going to come in. Which one of us bites it and when?" At least some of the character will not survive, as screenwriter Stephen McFeely said, "It's safe to say we will say farewell to people."
But before then, the heroes must unite to stop Thanos.
"He's from a planet called Titan that's no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that. What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked," Feige explained. "That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life."
In short, Thanos wants to obliterate half the universe. "That's either genius or horrific, depending on your point of view, and most of our point of views say it's pretty horrific," Feige said. To accomplish his goal, Thanos needs to acquire the six Infinity Stones and combine them into one gauntlet. "He's on a hunt. We're using a bit of a '90s heist genre component," Russo teased. "Thanos is on a smash-and-grab, and everybody's trying to catch up the whole movie."
Sadly for the Avengers and their allies, it shouldn't be hard for Thanos to find the Infinity Stones: The Collector has the red Reality Stone, Doctor Strange has the green Time Stone, Loki has the blue Space Stone, the Nova Corps has the purple Power Stone and Vision has the yellow Mind Stone. "The end is near. When I'm done, half of humanity will still exist—perfectly balanced, as all things should be," Thanos says in the new trailer. "I hope they remember you."
After Thor crashes into the Milano, Rocket and Mantis take stock of the Asgardian's injuries.
Col. Rhodes is walking again and reuniting with Captain America and Black Widow.
The Guardians of the Galaxy set off on a separate missions, leaving Thor to team up with Groot and Rocket.
Doctor Strange summons Tony Stark and Wong to New York City—where Bruce Banner crashes back to Earth, just as a strange ship arrives.
M'Baku, Black Panther, Captain America and Winter Soldier prepare for battle in Wakanda.
Peter Parker leaves a school field trip to investigate a spaceship hovering above New York City.
Technology whiz Shuri meets with Scarlet Witch and Bruce Banner.
