Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in Round 2 Now

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 12:00 PM

Alpha Male Madness, Top 32

Welcome to the top 32!

Alpha Male Madness 2018 continues with round two, consisting of 16 scientifically-crafted battles. Only one actor can survive each battle, and only your votes can determine which actor that is. You can submit those votes starting riiiiiight now!

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many actors as you want, as long as you get those votes in before the polls close this Sunday. 

Don't forget to rally your fellow fans with the hashtag #AlphaMaleMadness, and to take the occasional break. Give your fingers a stretch. Drink some water. Maybe meditate a bit or go for a run. Just take care of yourselves, you hear? 

Anyway, whatever you do, have fun! 

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Top 32
1. Stephen Amell vs. Clive Standen
71.6
28.4
2. Sam Heughan vs. Chris Wood
90.3
9.7
3. Tim Rozon vs. Colin O'Donoghue
23.2
76.8
4. Bob Morley vs. Paul Wesley
73.7
26.3
5. Jarod Joseph vs. Cole Sprouse
81.8
18.2
6. Noel Fisher vs. Matt Czuchry
77.3
22.7
7. Misha Collins vs. Shamier Anderson
73.3
26.7
8. Richard Rankin vs. Milo Ventimiglia
68.1
31.9
9. Jared Padalecki vs. Tom Ellis
52.3
47.7
10. Harry Shum Jr. vs Iain De Caestecker
80.6
19.4
11. Zach McGowan vs. Norman Reedus
61.2
38.8
12. Jensen Ackles vs. Sterling K. Brown
63.7
36.3
13. Dominic Sherwood vs. Joseph Morgan
51.5
48.5
14. Matthew Daddario vs. Ian Somerhalder
73.8
26.2
15. Cameron Monaghan vs. Daniel Gillies (The Originals)
48.4
51.6
16. Richard Harmon vs. Kit Harington
59.5
40.5

This poll will close Sunday, March 18 at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET. 

