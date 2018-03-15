by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 7:59 PM
Chelsea Houska's family is about to get a little bigger!
The Teen Mom 2 star announced through Instagram on Thursday evening that she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl.
"....GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!" she wrote to her five million followers. "We could not be more excited!"
Cole also confirmed the news by sharing a sonogram of his upcoming child. "This proud dad is getting a new Bow," he shared online. "And it's nailed my heart @chelseahouska."
The happy news comes more than five months after the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony. During the celebration, family and friends witnessed the bond these two parents share.
Watson?s first birthday party! ??
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
"Yesterday was absolutely incredible," Chelsea shared online. "We got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST. I love this man @coledeboer."
The couple is already proud parents to a son named Watson Cole. Chelsea also shares a daughter with her ex Adam Lind.
Ultimately, one look at the pair's social media pages and you'll quickly discover the love in this family.
Whether enjoying trips to the Disneyland Resort or celebrating Christmas in matching pajamas, Chelsea and her crew have quickly become favorites within the Teen Mom franchise.
"So much love for my perfect wife!" Cole recently shared on Instagram. "I love you."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!
