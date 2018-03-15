ABC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 7:48 PM
ABC
Took these two long enough!
Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers) are finally engaged on Grey's Anatomy after maybe the longest most complicated journey of love this show has ever had—and that's truly saying something.
Inspired by a heart transplant patient deep in the middle of his first love with his cosplay BFF (to the point where he doesn't want a transplant in case his new heart doesn't love his boyfriend in the same way), Grey's told the stories of a few first loves. Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) was, as to be expected, adorably nerdy, but Alex and Jo got some heartbreaking backstories to go with their already heartbreaking backstories.
Jo was living in her car, unable to trust anyone and believing she was too screwed up to deserve any happiness anyone wanted to offer her.
Alex's attempts at love were thwarted by his mother's mental illness, which scared off his girlfriend and convinced her he was crazy too.
In present day, Jo started to think of where she could go and what she could do now that she was free of Paul, and Alex worried that he wasn't part of all that possibility. In the end, he was wrong. Jo put on that ring he offered her all those seasons ago and proposed to him, explaining that she never fit in and wanted to keep running from everything until she met Alex.
"You're so screwed up that you make me make sense," she said.
He said yes, obviously.
Elsewhere, Maggie and Jackson continued their flirtation, Amelia and Owen had some great-sounding ex-sex, April got to know Koracick in basically every way possible, and Meredith wrestled with the fact that her mom might have stolen the work for her second Harper Avery from her BFF, and now it's keeping her from making mini livers. Ellis will haunt us all forever and all we want is for Mer to succeed! Stop this!!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!