Blake Lively Perfects the LBD and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Even though it's still winter, stars were shining bright this week.

Celebs like Blake Lively and Eiza González sparkled like diamonds at Lorraine Schwartz's launch of The Eye Bangle, while celebs like Alicia Vikander and Krysten Ritter stood proud as the badass leading ladies of their projects, Tomb Raider and Marvel's Jessica Jones respectively, on the red carpet. Then, there was Storm Reid, the 14-year-old star of A Wrinkle in Time, who has been demonstrating her budding fashion sense on her press tour.

Between movies premieres and beauty launches, there was a lot going in the celeb world, and a lot to dress for. 

Photos

Blake Lively's Best Looks

Of course, there were some stars that shined brighter than the rest. Check out the best dressed below! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Alicia Vikander

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

The Tomb Raider actress shows a softer side in an off-shoulder, bronze brocade gown and statement earrings. Outside of a premiere of her action film, her plum-toned lipstick and soft waves also shows that this star has made sides.

ESC: Best Dressed, Storm Reid

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Storm Reid

This A Wrinkle in Time star channels her inner princess with a hot pink satin dress and pink strappy sandals. Instead of a tiara, however, she opts for an attention-grabbing pin and it's amazing.

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle

We're not sure what the best part of Prince Harry's fiancé's ensemble. Is it the white coat, beret or navy blue pumps?

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively

Let the actress' outfit prove that a simple black dress will always be in style.

ESC: Best Dressed, Eiza Gonzalez

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz

Eiza Gonzalez

The Baby Driver actress is bringing in spring with a maxi Johanna Ortiz dress that features a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.

ESC: Best Dressed, Krysten Ritter

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Krysten Ritter

The Jessica Jones star even looks badass when she's dressed up. The star stunned at the Marvel premiere of her second season as the superhero in a metallic cold-shoulder gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Victoria Justice

Gotham/GC Images

Victoria Justice

The star shines bright in a wide-leg palazzo jumpsuit with a leopard-print coat.

RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

RELATED ARTICLE: Kaia Gerber Makes a Case for the Early 2000s Dickies Trend

