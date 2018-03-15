Breaking up is hard, but breaking up on TV may be harder.

Whether you're watching The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or one of its many equally addictive spinoffs, many contestants leave their show without a fairy-tale proposal or significant other.

At the same time, those same ladies and gentlemen come home to a new level of fame and opportunity to find the man or woman of their dreams.

Luckily for fans, they are able to watch the new relationships blossom or in some cases, watch statuses go from totally taken to totally single.

Just this week, followers of ABC's franchise learned Luke Pell is back with his ex Holly Allen after sparks failed to fly on The Bachelor Winter Games.