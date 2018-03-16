Are you ready to see celebs get slimed?

Channing Tatum and Kristen Bell may be on the list of stars who will get painted in green at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. They have been confirmed to make appearances during the annual ceremony, E! News has learned exclusively. Zendaya, The Flash star Grant Gustin, Nick Cannon and Storm Reid, star of Disney's new movie A Wrinkle in Time, will also appear on the show.

Zendaya is nominated for Favorite TV Actress and Favorite Movie Actress. Gustin is nominated for Favorite TV Actor.

Other nominees include actors such as Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson and Gal Gadot, groups such as Fifth Harmony and Maroon 5, singers such as Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Cardi B and Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown.

Voting is now open on the award show's website.