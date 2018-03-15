Be careful what you read about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian appeared in a new video for ELLE where she was asked to read headlines involving her closest family members.

Instead of getting fired up about the half-truths or exaggerated stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to rewrite the headlines and tell fans what really happened.

"Kris Jenner Really Is Trying to Trademark the Word 'Momager' for New Lifestyle Platform," one outlet's recent article read.

Please hold, Kim has the real story on this one.

"Kris Jenner Has Trademarked the Word 'Momager' and That Was a Decade Ago," she clarified as her new headline.