YouTube
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 2:18 PM
YouTube
Kendall Jenner never ceases to surprise us.
The E! reality star and runway queen made a cameo appearance in rapper Lil Dicky's new music video for "Freaky Friday," an admittedly NSFW take on body-swapping with your favorite celebs.
Dicky starts off by accidentally trading bodies with Chris Brown, who can't get enough of the perks that come with the lavish lifestyle of a hip-hop star. (Bikini-clad models, FaceTime sessions with Kanye West, dance moves for days... The list goes on.) But when Lil Dicky—who's actually C Breezy—confronts him at a club, he begins to take the form of other familiar faces.
Enter Kendall, and her apparent curiosity for exploring the female anatomy.
"I'm Kendall Jenner. I got a vagina," she sings while grabbing her breasts and peering down her jeans.
The racy music video concludes with Kenny jumping on her bed and singing along, "I'm gonna explore that right now. Holy s--t, I got a vagina. I'm gonna learn. I'm gonna understand the inner workings of a woman."
YouTube
So who else pops up in the visual? Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled and other stars all make cameo appearances in the ode to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' 2003 teen flick.
Check out Kendall's vocals by pressing play on the video above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Inside Zayn Malik's Private World: Going Solo, Becoming Single and Still Working Out His Relationship With Fame
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!