The Differences Standing Between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 2:25 PM

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are keeping the lines of communication open, E! News has learned, after learning that the two are taking some time apart.

The two rekindled their romance last fall, three years after their much-publicized breakup that had followed an on and off three-year relationship. Multiple sources told E! News last week that they have been spending time away from each other.

"They are still in contact and talking," another source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They have cooled off on being together all the time and making it a big serious thing.:

"They had several disagreements on their lifestyle and how to handle their relationship in the public eye," the source said. "She really wants to keep things low key and out of the spotlight. Selena has been spending time with her family and her girlfriends. She is still going to church and keeping the lines open with Justin though. This is a more reset and a step back to reevaluate what's going on and what direction they want to go in."

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Earlier this month, Bieber celebrated his 24th birthday with friends and Gomez was not spotted.

"She's on a break with Justin partly because of family pressure but also because of some issues surrounding his birthday," another source told E! News earlier this week. "She wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with Justin and he wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends."

The source told E! News that the pair is "still in contact" and this break is "likely not the end."

