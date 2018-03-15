Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

SPOT / Premiere / BACKGRID
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 12:59 PM
SPOT / Premiere / BACKGRID
Bella Hadid is putting a patch on your fashion lull with a new trend.
The supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a basic white T-shirt, Dior waist belt, black kitten heels, caramel-tinted sunglasses and a budding trend: patchwork pants. The colorful bottoms from Dior are the star of her ensemble, forcing the other elements into supporting roles.
They're so bright and epic that we wouldn't blame you for taking your family-made quilt to the tailors. Wouldn't your grandma be proud to see you walking down the street like the It Girl you were born to be in her creation?
Even so, you don't have to transform your family heirloom. There's plenty of patchwork to go around.
Shop the look below!
Pink Patchwork Print Tapered Pants, Now $30
Modernista Silky Palazzo Pants, Now $26
Article continues below
Article continues below
Patchwork Print Trousers, $327
Patchwork Brocade, Lace, Denim Pants, Now $413
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Zendaya Reveals her Favorite Looks from her New Boohoo Campaign
RELATED ARTICLE: Kaia Gerber Makes a Case for the Early 2000s Dickies Trend
Watch Kim Kardashian Fix Wild Headlines Involving Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!