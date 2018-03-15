Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 12:59 PM

Bella Hadid is putting a patch on your fashion lull with a new trend.

The supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a basic white T-shirt, Dior waist belt, black kitten heels, caramel-tinted sunglasses and a budding trend: patchwork pants. The colorful bottoms from Dior are the star of her ensemble, forcing the other elements into supporting roles. 

They're so bright and epic that we wouldn't blame you for taking your family-made quilt to the tailors. Wouldn't your grandma be proud to see you walking down the street like the It Girl you were born to be in her creation?

Even so, you don't have to transform your family heirloom. There's plenty of patchwork to go around.

Shop the look below!

River Island

Pink Patchwork Print Tapered Pants, Now $30

Modernista Silky Palazzo Pants, Now $26

Urban Outfitters

UO Patchwork Tie-Belt Pant, $64

Floral Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $65 

PIERRE-LOUIS MASCIA

Patchwork Print Trousers, $327

Patchwork Brocade, Lace, Denim Pants, Now $413

