Instagram
Brielle Biermann is dealing with some heartbreak.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 21-year-old daughter has split from her boyfriend, baseball player Michael Kopech, she confirmed in a since-deleted tweet.
Responding to a fan questioning the breakup, Brielle wrote, "It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What's meant to be will always be."
Brielle and Michael started dating in May 2016, and their relationship played out on season six of Bravo's Don't Be Tardy. Kim and Kroy Biermann voiced concern over their eldest daughter's desire to move in with the athlete, who currently plays for the Chicago White Sox organization.
So what went wrong with their romance? It appears as if the distance between Chicago and Brielle's hometown of Atlanta played a part.
Courtesy Jessica Minett
A source told Us Weekly, who was first to report the news, "She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn't seem to make it work anymore."
"They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably," their source added.
Things may have taken a turn for the worse as recently as three weeks ago, given Michael's heartfelt birthday message to Brielle in late February.
"Happy 21ST to my favorite person!! I'm blessed to be able to grow with you & I'm excited to see where our future takes us. I love you so much and I'm so thankful for you, @briellebiermann," he wrote on Instagram at the time.
Upward and onward, Brielle!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)