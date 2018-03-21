It's never too late for closure!

Tyler Henry is connecting Nicole Sullivan to her beloved grandmother on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The actress has had something weighing on her since her grandmother passed away and Tyler has the answers she needs!

After giving him an object from her grandmother Julia, she proceeds to have him channel some specific information for her. "I do have a question, and I don't know how to phrase it exactly," she shares with Tyler. "She thought at one point before she passed, I was doing something and she thought I was making fun of her...But I just want her to know that I would never have made fun of her and I wasn't."

With that said, Tyler goes right into seeing who comes through. "What is this? She's bringing me to her mouth for some reason, this is funny I don't know what this is," the medium tells her. "I have to figure out. She's laughing. Like laughing, laughing, laughing. I don't know why."