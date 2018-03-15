If Sandra Bullock asked if you wanted to get a "penis facial" with her, what would you say?

Based on her role in cult-favorite Miss Congeniality, you may agree just because she's the BFF you know you need. On the other hand, it sounds suspect...to say the least.

Cate Blanchett, her co-star in the upcoming film Ocean's 8, said yes to a spa day with the A-list actress and ended getting a very exclusive, $650 treatment.

"Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it's something," Cate told Vogue Australia, as reported by Marie Claire, "I don't know what it is, or whether it's just 'cause it smells a bit like sperm—there's some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial."