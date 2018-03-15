Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
by Diana Nguyen & Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 11:50 AM
With a new season comes a crop of new beauty products to try!
Question is: Which ones are worth your time? Luckily, we rounded up the best of the best, ranging from as-seen-on-the-red-carpet releases to super-cool products that will work just as well at your local music festival as it does to the office.
For instance, Olivia Wilde was all smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this year—thanks to makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who used a new Tom Ford highlight-blush combo, her defined cheekbones were front and center. Are you looking for a full-coverage concealer that actually lasts and doesn't cake? Try the just-released EX1 Cosmetics option Margot Robbie wore to the BAFTAs or Hailey Baldwin wore to the BRIT Awards this year.
Not all these brand-new products are celeb-tested—some aren't even available for purchase quite yet. But all are worth a try, or at the very least, getting excited for.
To see all the new beauty products your should try this spring, keep scrolling!
We're calling this dual-ended highlight-blush stick the hero product from Tom Ford's latest launches—not because it's already been worn by celebs like Olivia Wilde at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party or that the formula is creamy and gives off a nice dewiness, but because it's the perfect on-the-go product. It applies just as well with your fingers as it does with a sponge—without disrupting the makeup you have on already.
If it's good enough for Margot Robbie and Hailey Baldwin, it's worth a try! This just-launched, full-coverage concealer can stack up to intense camera lighting, red carpet sweat or where ever your day may take you. It's highly pigmented but won't cake, as the formula is super creamy. Our only gripe? The bottle is too small.
The new launch is made specifically for curl type 4, which is curly-kinky. Hair isn't one-size fits all, so it's great to see brands starting to break out products by hair type, so everyone gets exactly what they need.
This is the coolest liner you'll meet this season. This March, the beauty brand has launched all-day, waterproof liner pigments that are suppose to smudge...and sparkle. The rich colors glide on smooth with a hint a of shimmer. Should you choose to blend it out for a more diffused shadow look, just swipe your finger across the pigment and watch the sparkles intensify! Make it as subtle or dramatic as you want. Honestly, we hear music festival makeup calling.
Phyto-Khol Star, $55
Out this month comes a capsule collection from Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador Madeline Poole. The six-color range was inspired by '90s nostalgia, so you know it will sell well. More than that, the colors are bright and fun, which is perfect for spring. Our favorite hue? A slime-green polish that will look amazing next to a spicy margarita.
It's a liquid lipstick! It's a lip plumper! It's Bella Hadid's current favorite! Consider this long-wear pigment the superhero of lip products this season. Coming in 16 shiny shades, this release is available now online and on beauty counters in April.
The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is a cult-favorite. In fact, Kim K. uses it to wet her beauty blender, since it promotes glowing skin. Now, the must-have comes in a face mask. Who isn't excited?!
The brand premieres its first fragrance, using the scents of living cactus flower and creamy orris accord. Sounds like a must-have, or bare minimum, must-smell.
Arizona Eau de Parfum, $100
From the brand's best-selling Black Tea collection comes a silky, hydrating toner you need to incorporate into you daily routine, stat! Not into drinking kombucha? Put it on your skin, which will help protect it against free-radical damage and pollution. While it's available online now, it won't be available in stores until the end of the month.
This palette for the beauty lover who doesn't want to do too much. With matte and shimmering shades, the rose, bronze and gold-tinted hues are pigmented and will pop on a range of skin tones.
Soft Glam Palette, $42
Cover Fx makes great products for oily, combination skin (try: the Perfect Setting Powder), so we're excited for the foundation.
Spring is all about fun, bold colors. This season, channel those vibes into polish that will make a statement.
At the Helm, $9
Let us throw some numbers your way: 20 percent vitamin C, 3 percent vitamin E and 2 percent Ferulic Acid. If that doesn't mean anything to you, try this: This safe serum is 50 times more powerful than traditional vitamin C—the stuff of brightening and skin-evening magic.
Potent-C Power Serum, $95
Cantu is a drugstore brand that has built a following of women with curly hair. Now, they have a new line that is made specifically for textured hair!
Curls + Waves Defining Gel, $9.99
Just when you thought you didn't need another Urban Decay palette, the brand comes out with gorgeous, complementary, rose-tinged pigments in eye shadows, highlight and blush (in one set!). The colors are muted for a mature sultry feel but still feminine and edgy.
Backtalk Palette, $46
The brand is launching three new scents that range from fruity to woodsy, so there's a good chance that you'll like at least one.
Nectar, $105
Who doesn't love good sleep and healthy skin? Sounds like a win-win.
No, it's not actual blush spray (but wouldn't that be a cool concept?). This April release hydrates and protects colored hair from UV rays and other environmental damage. Treat your hair like your skin—protect it!
Can't get behind slippery sheet masks? Try hydrogel hydrators that actually adhere to your face while infusing it with the right moisturizing ingredients. We're especially loving the cold fusion of Amazonian oils from Kiehl's. You'll feel like you just got a relaxing facial at an eco-friendly spa in the middle of the rain forest after treating yourself with the plant-derived ingredients in these two-part masks.
Do you leave a bottle of face mist at your desk like most beauty editors? Do you want a little color this spring? Look no further than this April launch, which will be available on Net-a-Porter and Blue Mercury. Think of this hydrating mist like the perfect hangover beauty pick-me-up. Coconut water is full of electrolytes and vitamins, while a gradual tan evenly develops over three to five days. Don't worry: There are no splotchy results, and it's perfect for the beginning tanner.
Did we miss any must-trys? Let us know in the comments below.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
