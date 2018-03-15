Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani Break Up

Andrew H. Walker/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 11:31 AM
Andrew H. Walker/WireImage
It's over for Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani.
The 50-year-old CNN host and the 45-year-old NYC nightclub mogul have called it quits after dating for nine years.
'Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago," Cooper said in a statement to the Daily Mail on Thursday. "We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together."
Cooper and Maisani were last photographed together earlier this week, leaving their Manhattan home.
Cooper made his comments weeks after he was pictured with Dallas radiologist Victor Lopez in several photos posted on the latter man's Instagram page, which is private.
Cooper and Lopez have not commented.
