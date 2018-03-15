Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aren't Headed Down the Aisle Anytime Soon: "I'm Not Forcing Anything Right Now"

Thu., Mar. 15, 2018

No wedding bells here! 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still going strong in their relationship, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will be taking a trip down the aisle anytime soon. Jennifer recently opened up about their plans for the future and whether they include marriage. 

"I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship," she told Harper's Bazaar. "But I'm not forcing anything right now." So it looks like we'll have to wait a little while before seeing another star-studded celeb wedding! What makes their relationship work so well?  

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Supportive BF A-Rod

Get the full story by watching the clip above! 

