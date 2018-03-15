BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malikhave broken up, but her eyes continue to stay on him—literally.
The 22-year-old supermodel was spotted leaving her apartment in New York on Thursday while the 25-year-old singer was photographed shirtless in Miami. His tattoo of Hadid's eyes stared back at the lens.
Hadid looked chic in a red turtleneck sweater, light jacket and tartan pants. She also wore sunglasses and tucked her hair into a topknot bun. Malik wore a laidback pair of red shorts and a brown belt. He documented his stay in Miami earlier this week on Instagram. On Mar. 11, he shared a selfie of him lounging in the sun and captioned it "Sun is shining, the weather is good." Then, on Mar. 13, Malik shared another selfie and wrote "When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don't hit you in the f--king face," which some fans interpreted as signs of trouble in paradise.
Hadid and Malik announced their breakup on Mar. 13 after two years of dating. The Sun broke the story and attributed their split to their busy work schedules.
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik tweeted in a note at the time. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."
Hadid also released a statement.
"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general," she tweeted. "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."