Burt Reynolds Still Considers Sally Field the Love of His Life

More than 40 years later, Burt Reynolds still holds a torch for Sally Field.

The met on the set of the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit and dated for five years. In interviews conducted over the past few years, Reynolds, 82, has often called Field, 71, the love of his life. He echoed those comments on NBC's Today show on Thursday, while promoting his new film The Last Movie Star.

When co-host Hoda Kotb asked Reynolds who he would consider the love of his life, he said it was Field and joked, "Well, she was 7 when I fell in love with her. She stayed 7 for about 11 years."

"I wanted her really bad for Smokey and they said, 'Well, she's not sexy,'" he recalled. "And I said, 'You don't get it. Talent is sexy.' And she's got that."