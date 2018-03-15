Queen Elizabeth II Blesses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage—But Do We Detect Shade?

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 7:28 AM

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle permission to get married—and just in the nick of time!

With the royal wedding just two months away, Her Majesty gave her official declaration to the couple's marriage during a Mar. 14 Privy Council meeting at Buckingham Palace. The Queen used both Meghan's and Harry's full names in her decree.

"My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council," Her Royal Highness declared.

The official notice of approval cited Parliament's Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which stated "a person who (when the person marries) is one of the six persons next in the line of success to the Crown must obtain the consent of Her Majesty before marrying."

However, did Her Majesty serve a side of shade with her decree? When The Queen gave her consent before Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot, she referred to the couple as "Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales, K.G. and Our Trusty and Well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton''. 

Looks like there was no love for Meghan in this decree.

Countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding: What It's Really Like Being a Royal Bridesmaid

According to an insider, The Queen met with Meghan and Harry for lunch at their wedding venue Windsor Castle on Mar. 11 (Mother's Day in the U.K.). So, the couple likely knew the decree was coming.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot May 19.

We're glad Harry got his grandmother's approval.

