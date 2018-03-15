What Did Scully Whisper to Mulder on The X-Files?

The X-Files just added another mystery to the pile. In "Nothing Lasts Forever," the penultimate episode of The X-Files season 11, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) had a deeply personal conversation about where they stand, mainly in each other's lives. At one point Scully leans in and whispers in Mulder's ear.

"I don't know if any God is listening, but I am standing right here," Mulder told Scully. "And I am listening. Right beside you, all ears. That's my choice."

Then she whispered in his ear, pulled away and said, "That's not my four-year-old self looking for a miracle," she said. "That's my leap of faith forward. And I'd like to do it together."

What did Scully whisper?