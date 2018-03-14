A face can launch a 1000 ships and sometimes a kiss can launch a 1000 Internet comments...

On Wednesday, 20-year-old contestant Ben Isaac Glaze gave an interview with the New York Times saying that he was "uncomfortable" when American Idol judge Katy Perry gave him his first-ever kiss during his audition, which was shown on Sunday night's premiere episode of the ABC reboot.

Both Katy, the show and the "unwanted" kiss have received serious backlash online given the current #MeToo climate.

But hours after the article went live, the Oklahoma native clarified his previous statements via Instagram, saying that he doesn't feel as though he was "sexually harassed" by the popstar.

In Wednesday's NYT article, entitled "An Unwanted Kiss on American Idol", the former contestant said he "was a tad bit uncomfortable" during the onscreen smooch from the singer. The publication also quoted him as saying, "I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special...Would I have done it if she said, 'Would you kiss me?' No, I would have said no."

However, following the widely picked-up article, the fledgling singer hopped on his Instagram to clarify his remarks, writing, "I would like to clear a few things up for everyone who is confused, concerned, Or angry."