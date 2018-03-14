Hailey Baldwin's Braid-to-Bun Is the It Girl's Top Knot

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 2:04 PM

Hailey Baldwin's hairstyle is easier than you think. 

At first glance, it may seem that her look for the amfAR Gala New York 2018 is beyond the means of the average person. It features a cornrow, intricate-looking bun and straight hair—three individual styles that can be tricky to achieve. However, if you can do all three techniques (even fairly well), there's good news: You can recreate her look with ease.

With five steps, no matter the texture or curl pattern of your hair, you can wear the style with a beautiful gown for an upscale event, or you can pair with a crochet crop top, place small flowers in the braid, apply a little glitter makeup and sport the look at any festival on your 2018 schedule.

E!ssentials: Kaia Gerber's Vibrant Eye Makeup in 5 Steps

Just in time for spring, PRIV hairstylist Ashanti Crawford broke down the look into 5 steps, so you can rock the style any time. 

Check them out below! 

Step 1

Create a part from the highest point of one ear to the other. Then, secure the bottom half with a clip or elastic.

Step 2

Starting at the midpoint of your hairline, create a cornrow that goes to the end of the top half and place into a ponytail.

Step 3

Curl your ponytail around your finger and wrap it around the base of the hair elastic.

Step 4

Spray the top half with holding spray to ensure a long-lasting style. 

Paul Mitchell Neuro Style Finish HeatCTRL Style Spray, $23

Step 5

Smooth the bottom half of your hair with a hair serum or oil.

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum, $4.99

Final Look!

RELATED ARTICLE:  How to Create Kaia Gerber's Festival-Ready Makeup in 5 Steps

RELATED ARTICLE: The Unique Way Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Uses Bronzer

