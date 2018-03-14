Kendall Jenner Asks Herself Some Hard-Hitting Existential Questions

What does Kendall Jenner think about when she's away from the lights, cameras and runways? Cheerios. Apparently.
Along with her fourth Vogue cover and her correlating interview, the legendary fashion mag has also released a dreamy and possibly thought-provoking video featuring the supermodel, getting ready in the morning and asking herself some tough questions about life as she knows it.
The luxurious three-minute video entitled I, Kendall was filmed at The Mark Hotel, directed by Charlotte Wales and written by Jessica Joffe, a style editor at Diane von Furstenberg.
But what exactly are Kendall's existential queries? Let's see from the top!
I wonder how many hairs are in one eyebrow?
This color scheme is cool. Is it mint or pistachio? It's probably seafoam.
I haven't slept at home in 17 days. Did I leave the gas on?
Am I awake?
Where am I?
I don't even know who I am any more.
What happens to the hole in Cheerios? Do they just get thrown away? What a waste.
Who invented modeling?
Does anyone even know who the first model was?
This side of my face is good. I wish I could face the world only from the right.
Will they even recognize me?
Is this Vogue?
In addition to the languid video, Kendall also had a candid sit down with Vogue for the mag's April issue and talked about why others had speculated online about her sexuality.
"I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!' So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don't want to, like, look crazy," she explained.
"I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?!" the model continued to the magazine. "I'm all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I've never been there before."
"I'm not gay," the star noted that she does have "tough energy." "I have literally nothing to hide."
The April 2018 issue of Vogue hits newsstands nationwide on March 27.