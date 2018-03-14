Kendall Jenner Asks Herself Some Hard-Hitting Existential Questions

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What does Kendall Jenner think about when she's away from the lights, cameras and runways? Cheerios. Apparently.

Along with her fourth Vogue cover and her correlating interview, the legendary fashion mag has also released a dreamy and possibly thought-provoking video featuring the supermodel, getting ready in the morning and asking herself some tough questions about life as she knows it.

The luxurious three-minute video entitled I, Kendall was filmed at The Mark Hotel, directed by Charlotte Wales and written by Jessica Joffe, a style editor at Diane von Furstenberg.

But what exactly are Kendall's existential queries? Let's see from the top!

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Covers

Kendall Jenner, Vogue April 2018

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

I wonder how many hairs are in one eyebrow?

This color scheme is cool. Is it mint or pistachio? It's probably seafoam.

I haven't slept at home in 17 days. Did I leave the gas on?

Am I awake?

Where am I?

I don't even know who I am any more.

What happens to the hole in Cheerios? Do they just get thrown away? What a waste.

Who invented modeling?

Does anyone even know who the first model was?

This side of my face is good. I wish I could face the world only from the right.

Will they even recognize me?

Is this Vogue?

Kendall Jenner, Vogue April 2018

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

In addition to the languid video, Kendall also had a candid sit down with Vogue for the mag's April issue and talked about why others had speculated online about her sexuality.

"I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!' So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don't want to, like, look crazy," she explained. 

"I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?!" the model continued to the magazine. "I'm all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I've never been there before."

"I'm not gay," the star noted that she does have "tough energy." "I have literally nothing to hide."

The April 2018 issue of Vogue hits newsstands nationwide on March 27.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , Vogue , Apple News
Latest News
Camila Cabello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Surprising Baby Registry Revealed

Selena Gomez Only Follows 12 People After Instagram Purge

Benjamin Glaze, Katy Perry, American Idol

American Idol Contestant Says Katy Perry Did Not Sexually Harass Him

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Truth or Trash: Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Ready to Get Married?! Has a Younger Actor Caught Angelina Jolie's Eye?!

Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner

Josh Duhamel Calls Co-Star Jennifer Garner an "Incredible Woman"

Ciara, Sienna

Ciara Predicts Her Baby Girl Sienna Will Have a ''Tomboy'' Side, Plus More Adorable Updates!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.